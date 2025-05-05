Kenji Price (KENJI)
The live price of Kenji (KENJI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 15.99K USD. KENJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Kenji Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Kenji price change within the day is -14.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.99B USD
Get real-time price updates of the KENJI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Kenji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kenji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kenji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kenji to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-14.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-61.92%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-72.72%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kenji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.11%
-14.33%
-63.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kenji Token is an SPL-2022 token on the Solana blockchain that blends anime-inspired creativity with real-world utility. Designed to foster a transparent, community-driven ecosystem, Kenji Token features a live Web3 play-to-earn game and plans to integrate staking and NFTs for additional rewards. The project supports sustainable growth while contributing to animal and humanitarian charities, creating both functional and meaningful value for its holders.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
