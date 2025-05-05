KeyFi Price (KEYFI)
The live price of KeyFi (KEYFI) today is 0.01450941 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 46.93K USD. KEYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key KeyFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- KeyFi price change within the day is -1.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.23M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KEYFI to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of KeyFi to USD was $ -0.00016746280353935.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KeyFi to USD was $ -0.0004061357.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KeyFi to USD was $ -0.0055252283.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KeyFi to USD was $ +0.002711859476672549.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00016746280353935
|-1.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0004061357
|-2.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0055252283
|-38.08%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002711859476672549
|+22.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of KeyFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-1.14%
-2.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KeyFi is a next-generation DeFi application offering intelligent tools for managing your DeFi portfolio: custom strategy builders, yield projection, portfolio tracking, and a powerful research dashboard. We seek to solve DeFi user challenges such as juggling multiple wallets/platforms/chains, manually comparing yield, and the lack of historical data. Manage multiple assets, across multiple chains, and across multiple platforms and protocols such as Compound, Aave, 1inch, and more, all from one convenient application.
