Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 42.25 $ 42.25 $ 42.25 24H Low $ 46.22 $ 46.22 $ 46.22 24H High 24H Low $ 42.25$ 42.25 $ 42.25 24H High $ 46.22$ 46.22 $ 46.22 All Time High $ 48.72$ 48.72 $ 48.72 Lowest Price $ 42.25$ 42.25 $ 42.25 Price Change (1H) -0.78% Price Change (1D) +0.74% Price Change (7D) -- Price Change (7D) --

Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) real-time price is $45.16. Over the past 24 hours, VKHYPE traded between a low of $ 42.25 and a high of $ 46.22, showing active market volatility. VKHYPE's all-time high price is $ 48.72, while its all-time low price is $ 42.25.

In terms of short-term performance, VKHYPE has changed by -0.78% over the past hour, +0.74% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kinetiq Earn Vault (VKHYPE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 481.36M$ 481.36M $ 481.36M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 481.36M$ 481.36M $ 481.36M Circulation Supply 10.67M 10.67M 10.67M Total Supply 10,668,904.71647424 10,668,904.71647424 10,668,904.71647424

The current Market Cap of Kinetiq Earn Vault is $ 481.36M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of VKHYPE is 10.67M, with a total supply of 10668904.71647424. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 481.36M.