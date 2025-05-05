Klayr Price (KLY)
The live price of Klayr (KLY) today is 0.00335157 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 628.96K USD. KLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Klayr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Klayr price change within the day is -10.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 187.66M USD
Get real-time price updates of the KLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KLY price information.
During today, the price change of Klayr to USD was $ -0.000376158383682563.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Klayr to USD was $ -0.0007837378.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Klayr to USD was $ -0.0010700044.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Klayr to USD was $ -0.007786564002307948.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000376158383682563
|-10.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0007837378
|-23.38%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0010700044
|-31.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.007786564002307948
|-69.90%
Discover the latest price analysis of Klayr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
-10.09%
+34.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Despite the pivotal role of digital ownership in tomorrow's tech, we still don't see Web3 use cases in our day-to-day lives. With Klayr, that’s about to change. As a Layer 1 blockchain built with rock-solid, established technology, Klayr is positioned to provide a platform where developers, creators, and a thriving community of token-holders and validators can come together. With features like a JavaScript-only SDK, sidechain interoperability, and (future) mainchain token issuance, we're making blockchain accessible to the masses. Klayr, Web3 for the new generation.
|1 KLY to VND
₫88.19656455
|1 KLY to AUD
A$0.0051614178
|1 KLY to GBP
￡0.0025136775
|1 KLY to EUR
€0.0029493816
|1 KLY to USD
$0.00335157
|1 KLY to MYR
RM0.0143112039
|1 KLY to TRY
₺0.1290019293
|1 KLY to JPY
¥0.4851397575
|1 KLY to RUB
₽0.2779457001
|1 KLY to INR
₹0.2832746964
|1 KLY to IDR
Rp54.9437617008
|1 KLY to KRW
₩4.6940748792
|1 KLY to PHP
₱0.186012135
|1 KLY to EGP
￡E.0.1700586618
|1 KLY to BRL
R$0.0189363705
|1 KLY to CAD
C$0.0046251666
|1 KLY to BDT
৳0.408556383
|1 KLY to NGN
₦5.3883526047
|1 KLY to UAH
₴0.139425312
|1 KLY to VES
Bs0.29493816
|1 KLY to PKR
Rs0.9448746144
|1 KLY to KZT
₸1.7356440402
|1 KLY to THB
฿0.110936967
|1 KLY to TWD
NT$0.1029267147
|1 KLY to AED
د.إ0.0123002619
|1 KLY to CHF
Fr0.0027482874
|1 KLY to HKD
HK$0.0259746675
|1 KLY to MAD
.د.م0.0310355382
|1 KLY to MXN
$0.0656237406