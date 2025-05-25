What is KOBAN? KOBAN ($KOBAN) is a utility token legally issued by WAGMI, designed for use within the Lucky Kat gaming ecosystem and the Takibi Protocol – a full-stack Web3 gaming infrastructure designed to simplify blockchain integration for game developers. KOBAN is used for in-game transactions, staking, cross-game asset transfers, and rewards across multiple titles developed by Lucky Kat Studios, such as Panzerdogs and Cosmocadia. The token also supports functionality across games built on the Takibi Protocol, a developer-friendly platform that allows seamless onboarding of Web2 games into Web3 environments. With support for NFTs, dynamic game assets, and a multi-chain roadmap, KOBAN aims to create a shared token economy for blockchain-based games.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.