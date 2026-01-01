Kodiak Finance Price (KDK)
The live Kodiak Finance (KDK) price today is $ 0.207069, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.207069 per KDK.
Kodiak Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,054,376, with a circulating supply of 14.75M KDK. During the last 24 hours, KDK traded between $ 0.205282 (low) and $ 0.209085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45994, while the all-time low was $ 0.202209.
In short-term performance, KDK moved -0.11% in the last hour and -10.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Kodiak Finance is $ 3.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KDK is 14.75M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.71M.
-0.11%
+0.46%
-10.51%
-10.51%
During today, the price change of Kodiak Finance to USD was $ +0.00094476.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kodiak Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kodiak Finance to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kodiak Finance to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00094476
|+0.46%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Kodiak Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Kodiak is a vertically integrated decentralized liquidity platform powering token launches, trading, and advanced liquidity management.
Incubated by Berachain Build a Bera accelerator and backed by over $5.3M from leading investors including Hack VC, Amber Group, dao5, and CitizenX, Kodiak commands 90%+ spot and perps DEX market share on Berachain and stands as the network’s highest revenue-generating protocol.
Its full-stack DeFi suite spans spot and perps trading, aggregation, automated liquidity management, incentive layer, auto-compounding vaults, validators, and no-code token deployment. Kodiak is a top 2 liquidity manager in the industry, a top 16 DEX by TVL, 70 DEX by volume, top 160 protocol by fees, and top 40 by DEX fees. Kodiak is rapidly expanding toward its vision of becoming the single, end-to-end platform for every user’s DeFi journey.
What is the current market price of Kodiak Finance?
Kodiak Finance is valued at ₹18.69883576367308821000, moving 0.45% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does KDK have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of KDK. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is Kodiak Finance on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of KDK?
The circulating supply stands at 14750000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for Kodiak Finance?
Kodiak Finance generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does KDK perform relative to Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Perpetuals,Berachain Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Perpetuals,Berachain Ecosystem segment, KDK's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
