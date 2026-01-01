Kodiak Finance Price Today

The live Kodiak Finance (KDK) price today is $ 0.207069, with a 0.46% change over the past 24 hours. The current KDK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.207069 per KDK.

Kodiak Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,054,376, with a circulating supply of 14.75M KDK. During the last 24 hours, KDK traded between $ 0.205282 (low) and $ 0.209085 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.45994, while the all-time low was $ 0.202209.

In short-term performance, KDK moved -0.11% in the last hour and -10.51% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Kodiak Finance (KDK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.05M$ 3.05M $ 3.05M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.71M$ 20.71M $ 20.71M Circulation Supply 14.75M 14.75M 14.75M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kodiak Finance is $ 3.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KDK is 14.75M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.71M.