kolscan (KOLSCAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00109513 24H High $ 0.00132297 All Time High $ 0.0057757 Lowest Price $ 0.00052635 Price Change (1H) +6.62% Price Change (1D) +6.93% Price Change (7D) +39.36%

kolscan (KOLSCAN) real-time price is $0.00128843. Over the past 24 hours, KOLSCAN traded between a low of $ 0.00109513 and a high of $ 0.00132297, showing active market volatility. KOLSCAN's all-time high price is $ 0.0057757, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00052635.

In terms of short-term performance, KOLSCAN has changed by +6.62% over the past hour, +6.93% over 24 hours, and +39.36% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

kolscan (KOLSCAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.24M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.24M Circulation Supply 965.32M Total Supply 965,319,735.117322

The current Market Cap of kolscan is $ 1.24M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KOLSCAN is 965.32M, with a total supply of 965319735.117322. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.24M.