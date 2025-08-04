League of Kingdoms Price (LOKA)
League of Kingdoms (LOKA) is currently trading at 0.267721 USD with a market cap of $ 134.80M USD. LOKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ -0.0179633556151776.
In the past 30 days, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +1.0549696464.
In the past 60 days, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +0.9798937975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of League of Kingdoms to USD was $ +0.18893058929704483.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0179633556151776
|-6.28%
|30 Days
|$ +1.0549696464
|+394.06%
|60 Days
|$ +0.9798937975
|+366.01%
|90 Days
|$ +0.18893058929704483
|+239.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of League of Kingdoms: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.83%
-6.28%
+122.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
League of Kingdoms is one of the world's first blockchain MMO strategy games. Gamers build kingdoms, farm resources, fight monsters (PvE), and compete with enemy kingdoms (PvP) or alliances (MMO) where all the land plots are non-fungible tokens (NFT) along with tokenizable resources, skins, and many other game assets. Currently, the free-to-play strategy game is available on mobile (Android, iOS), as well as on the PC. The project team aims to build a game universe where gamers can have fun together while capitalizing on their digital assets, skills, and play-time. The project offers entertaining game content that appeals to not just crypto enthusiasts but also mainstream gamers.
