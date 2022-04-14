Ledgity Token Price Today

The live Ledgity Token (LDY) price today is $ 0.00536426, with a 4.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current LDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00536426 per LDY.

Ledgity Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 205,209, with a circulating supply of 38.27M LDY. During the last 24 hours, LDY traded between $ 0.005118 (low) and $ 0.00567859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.110451, while the all-time low was $ 0.00250145.

In short-term performance, LDY moved +0.29% in the last hour and +6.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ledgity Token (LDY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 205.21K$ 205.21K $ 205.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 402.11K$ 402.11K $ 402.11K Circulation Supply 38.27M 38.27M 38.27M Total Supply 75,000,000.0 75,000,000.0 75,000,000.0

