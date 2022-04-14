ExchangeDEX+
The live Ledgity Token price today is 0.00536426 USD.LDY market cap is 205,209 USD. Track real-time LDY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About LDY

LDY Price Info

What is LDY

LDY Whitepaper

LDY Official Website

LDY Tokenomics

LDY Price Forecast

Ledgity Token Price (LDY)

1 LDY to USD Live Price:

$0.0053741
$0.0053741
+4.90%1D
USD
Ledgity Token (LDY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:19:05 (UTC+8)

Ledgity Token Price Today

The live Ledgity Token (LDY) price today is $ 0.00536426, with a 4.61% change over the past 24 hours. The current LDY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00536426 per LDY.

Ledgity Token currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 205,209, with a circulating supply of 38.27M LDY. During the last 24 hours, LDY traded between $ 0.005118 (low) and $ 0.00567859 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.110451, while the all-time low was $ 0.00250145.

In short-term performance, LDY moved +0.29% in the last hour and +6.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ledgity Token (LDY) Market Information

$ 205.21K
$ 205.21K

--
--

$ 402.11K
$ 402.11K

38.27M
38.27M

75,000,000.0
75,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Ledgity Token is $ 205.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LDY is 38.27M, with a total supply of 75000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 402.11K.

Ledgity Token Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.005118
$ 0.005118
24H Low
$ 0.00567859
$ 0.00567859
24H High

$ 0.005118
$ 0.005118

$ 0.00567859
$ 0.00567859

$ 0.110451
$ 0.110451

$ 0.00250145
$ 0.00250145

+0.29%

+4.61%

+6.91%

+6.91%

Ledgity Token (LDY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Ledgity Token to USD was $ +0.00023654.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ledgity Token to USD was $ -0.0015960599.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ledgity Token to USD was $ -0.0025966467.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ledgity Token to USD was $ -0.003662658290440115.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00023654+4.61%
30 Days$ -0.0015960599-29.75%
60 Days$ -0.0025966467-48.40%
90 Days$ -0.003662658290440115-40.57%

Price Prediction for Ledgity Token

Ledgity Token (LDY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LDY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Ledgity Token (LDY) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Ledgity Token could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Ledgity Token will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for LDY price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Ledgity Token Price Prediction.

What is Ledgity Token (LDY)

Ledgity Yield provides stablecoins holders with a scalable and stable treasury management solution backed by a liquid portfolio of Real World Assets (RWA)

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Ledgity Token (LDY) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Ledgity Token

What is Ledgity Token's current price?

Ledgity Token trades at ₹0.4821242021044565116000, reflecting a price movement of 4.61% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of LDY?

With a market cap of ₹18443592.47867430294000, LDY is ranked #5861 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Ledgity Token generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of LDY?

There are 38274704.92661659 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Ledgity Token fluctuated between ₹0.45999106426060788000 and ₹0.5103752750292390194000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Ledgity Token compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹9.92701700637913266000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence LDY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Arbitrum Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,Real World Assets (RWA),RWA Protocol category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does LDY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Ledgity Token

How much will 1 Ledgity Token be worth in 2030?
If Ledgity Token were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Ledgity Token prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:19:05 (UTC+8)

Ledgity Token (LDY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.