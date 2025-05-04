Let Him Cook Price ($COOK)
The live price of Let Him Cook ($COOK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 354.81K USD. $COOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Let Him Cook Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Let Him Cook price change within the day is +5.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 998.74M USD
During today, the price change of Let Him Cook to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Let Him Cook to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Let Him Cook to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Let Him Cook to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+35.87%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Let Him Cook: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.74%
+5.92%
-3.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Let Him Cook is a slang phrase that means to freely let a person do something they are good at. Let Him Cook is one of the most popular sayings to every hit social media. We Figured why not have it as a Solana token. With over 500 Million posts on TikTok alone, it was clear, that Let Him Cook is Loved by the masses. The True Purpose and function of the project is to spread the love of the saying for all the masses in the crypto ecosystem. $COOK Is ran by the people, for the people as a Community take over. $COOK is a Memecoin launched Via Pump.Fun on the Solana Ecosystem.
