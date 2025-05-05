LibertAI Price (LTAI)
The live price of LibertAI (LTAI) today is 0.179823 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.88M USD. LTAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key LibertAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- LibertAI price change within the day is -0.93%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.01M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LTAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LTAI price information.
During today, the price change of LibertAI to USD was $ -0.0017048519343108.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LibertAI to USD was $ +0.0277723676.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LibertAI to USD was $ -0.0603208341.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LibertAI to USD was $ -0.23819122068491173.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0017048519343108
|-0.93%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0277723676
|+15.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0603208341
|-33.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.23819122068491173
|-56.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of LibertAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.93%
-2.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LibertAI is a decentralized AI platform built on the Aleph.im decentralized cloud network. It combines AI inferences on top of confidential virtual machines (VMs) to ensure true DePIN privacy and incentivizes user feedback for LLM development. LibertAI aligns open-source AI models with transparent parameters and datasets, ensuring verifiable and confidential AI decision-making. It offers secure and private AI services.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LTAI to VND
₫4,732.042245
|1 LTAI to AUD
A$0.27872565
|1 LTAI to GBP
￡0.13486725
|1 LTAI to EUR
€0.15824424
|1 LTAI to USD
$0.179823
|1 LTAI to MYR
RM0.76784421
|1 LTAI to TRY
₺6.91599258
|1 LTAI to JPY
¥26.04196686
|1 LTAI to RUB
₽14.91272139
|1 LTAI to INR
₹15.19863996
|1 LTAI to IDR
Rp2,947.91756112
|1 LTAI to KRW
₩251.85290088
|1 LTAI to PHP
₱9.9801765
|1 LTAI to EGP
￡E.9.12242079
|1 LTAI to BRL
R$1.01599995
|1 LTAI to CAD
C$0.24815574
|1 LTAI to BDT
৳21.9204237
|1 LTAI to NGN
₦289.10323533
|1 LTAI to UAH
₴7.4806368
|1 LTAI to VES
Bs15.824424
|1 LTAI to PKR
Rs50.69570016
|1 LTAI to KZT
₸93.12313878
|1 LTAI to THB
฿5.9521413
|1 LTAI to TWD
NT$5.52236433
|1 LTAI to AED
د.إ0.65995041
|1 LTAI to CHF
Fr0.14745486
|1 LTAI to HKD
HK$1.39362825
|1 LTAI to MAD
.د.م1.66516098
|1 LTAI to MXN
$3.52093434