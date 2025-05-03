Libre Price (LIBRE)
The live price of Libre (LIBRE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.03M USD. LIBRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Libre Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Libre price change within the day is -0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.93B USD
Get real-time price updates of the LIBRE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LIBRE price information.
During today, the price change of Libre to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Libre to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Libre to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Libre to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-0.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-35.96%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Libre: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.40%
-0.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Libre is a new blockchain for making Bitcoin and Tether faster, cheaper, and easier to use. There is no worldwide solution for fast Bitcoin and Tether with the ability to swap between the two efficiently. Lightning is a solution for small Bitcoin transactions, but the TARO implementation of stablecoin is years out and likely to be highly centralized / gated. Chains such as THOR offer native swaps, but costs are high and transactions are extremely slow. Centralized exchanges and services such as Changelly, Strike, and others have usability drawbacks, custodian single point of failure, and geographical restrictions. Libre has a permissionless, open-source SWAP (AMM) for trading BTC / USDT for low fees and ultrafast transactions. Libre allows users to onboard with Bitcoin or Lightning Network quickly and with minimal amounts. The Bitcoin and USDT peg-in/out is handled by the PNetwork of MPC nodes. Lightning Node Providers can connect to Libre and earn fees. The AMM is incentivized directly from the chain with farming rewards. There is no frontend dependency or dependency on a centralized team. LIBRE must be "staked" to engage in governance - voting for validators and DAO proposals. In exchange for securing the network, LIBRE holders receive staking rewards in LIBRE. These staking rewards begin high and decrease over time. You choose the amount of LIBRE to stake and the number of days your LIBRE will be staked. The earlier you stake and the longer you stake, the higher your yield.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
