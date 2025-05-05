Lien Price (LIEN)
The live price of Lien (LIEN) today is 0.121812 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.23K USD. LIEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lien Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lien price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 354.87K USD
Get real-time price updates of the LIEN to USD price. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Lien to USD was $ -0.0001111565648574.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lien to USD was $ -0.0044737405.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lien to USD was $ -0.0206858945.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lien to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0001111565648574
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0044737405
|-3.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0206858945
|-16.98%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lien: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-0.09%
+7.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A self-regulating protocol for creating unique derivative contracts
|1 LIEN to VND
₫3,205.48278
|1 LIEN to AUD
A$0.18759048
|1 LIEN to GBP
￡0.091359
|1 LIEN to EUR
€0.10719456
|1 LIEN to USD
$0.121812
|1 LIEN to MYR
RM0.5116104
|1 LIEN to TRY
₺4.69707072
|1 LIEN to JPY
¥17.571381
|1 LIEN to RUB
₽10.08116112
|1 LIEN to INR
₹10.27118784
|1 LIEN to IDR
Rp1,996.91771328
|1 LIEN to KRW
₩168.48061344
|1 LIEN to PHP
₱6.7544754
|1 LIEN to EGP
￡E.6.16490532
|1 LIEN to BRL
R$0.69067404
|1 LIEN to CAD
C$0.16810056
|1 LIEN to BDT
৳14.8488828
|1 LIEN to NGN
₦195.83837052
|1 LIEN to UAH
₴5.0673792
|1 LIEN to VES
Bs10.719456
|1 LIEN to PKR
Rs34.34123904
|1 LIEN to KZT
₸63.08156232
|1 LIEN to THB
฿4.02223224
|1 LIEN to TWD
NT$3.63121572
|1 LIEN to AED
د.إ0.44705004
|1 LIEN to CHF
Fr0.09988584
|1 LIEN to HKD
HK$0.944043
|1 LIEN to MAD
.د.م1.12797912
|1 LIEN to MXN
$2.3875152