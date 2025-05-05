Lift Dollar Price (USDL)
The live price of Lift Dollar (USDL) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 99.17M USD. USDL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lift Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lift Dollar price change within the day is +0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 99.07M USD
During today, the price change of Lift Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lift Dollar to USD was $ +0.0011044033.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lift Dollar to USD was $ +0.0009240231.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lift Dollar to USD was $ +0.0011334218153745.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0011044033
|+0.11%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0009240231
|+0.09%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0011334218153745
|+0.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lift Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.01%
+0.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 USDL to VND
₫26,341.315
|1 USDL to AUD
A$1.55155
|1 USDL to GBP
￡0.75075
|1 USDL to EUR
€0.88088
|1 USDL to USD
$1.001
|1 USDL to MYR
RM4.27427
|1 USDL to TRY
₺38.49846
|1 USDL to JPY
¥144.96482
|1 USDL to RUB
₽83.01293
|1 USDL to INR
₹84.60452
|1 USDL to IDR
Rp16,409.83344
|1 USDL to KRW
₩1,401.96056
|1 USDL to PHP
₱55.5555
|1 USDL to EGP
￡E.50.78073
|1 USDL to BRL
R$5.65565
|1 USDL to CAD
C$1.38138
|1 USDL to BDT
৳122.0219
|1 USDL to NGN
₦1,609.31771
|1 USDL to UAH
₴41.6416
|1 USDL to VES
Bs88.088
|1 USDL to PKR
Rs282.20192
|1 USDL to KZT
₸518.37786
|1 USDL to THB
฿33.1331
|1 USDL to TWD
NT$30.74071
|1 USDL to AED
د.إ3.67367
|1 USDL to CHF
Fr0.82082
|1 USDL to HKD
HK$7.75775
|1 USDL to MAD
.د.م9.26926
|1 USDL to MXN
$19.59958