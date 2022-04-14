Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Tokenomics

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Information

Store of Value: LSCAT serves as a robust store of value, offering users a secure and decentralized alternative for preserving and growing their wealth. Built on a blockchain framework, the token leverages the power of cryptography to ensure the integrity and immutability of transactions, providing users with confidence in the stability of their assets.

Gaming Integration: LSCAT goes beyond conventional tokens by integrating seamlessly with gaming ecosystems. As a gaming utility token, it acts as the primary currency within supported gaming platforms, unlocking a new dimension of in-game transactions, rewards, and economic systems. Gamers can trade, purchase virtual assets, and participate in exclusive events using LSCAT, creating a dynamic and immersive gaming environment.

Limited Supply: With a carefully curated limited supply, LSCAT ensures scarcity, contributing to its appeal as a store of value. The controlled tokenomics promote a deflationary model, incentivizing early adopters and long-term holders to benefit from potential appreciation in value over time.

The mission of LSCat Token is to redefine the intersection of finance and gaming, offering a versatile token that caters to both worlds. By providing a secure store of value and enhancing the gaming experience through integration, LSCAT aims to establish itself as a pioneering force in the blockchain industry.

Let’s Foking LSCat It! Meoow!

Official Website:
https://www.lightspeedcat.com/
Whitepaper:
https://www.lightspeedcat.com/Whitepaper.pdf

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Light Speed Cat (LSCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 110.00M
$ 110.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 115.02K
$ 115.02K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00112043
$ 0.00112043
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00102526
$ 0.00102526
Current Price:
$ 0.00104559
$ 0.00104559

Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Light Speed Cat (LSCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of LSCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many LSCAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand LSCAT's tokenomics, explore LSCAT token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.