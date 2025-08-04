What is LILLY ($LILLY)

Lilly is a cat themed memecoin on the Hyperliquid EVM, it was launched through LiquidLaunch and was the first Lilly to be created and bonded there. Lilly was the cat of the cofounder of Liquidlaunch, Josh. The pure purpose of Lilly is vibing and rewarding our community while driving attention to especially the Hyperliquid EVM. We are running meme, raid, art etc. contests as seens on our socials to consistently build our community and reach.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LILLY ($LILLY) Resource Official Website

LILLY ($LILLY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LILLY ($LILLY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about $LILLY token's extensive tokenomics now!