Liquity USD Price (LUSD)
The live price of Liquity USD (LUSD) today is 1.002 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 43.41M USD. LUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Liquity USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Liquity USD price change within the day is -0.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 43.33M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUSD price information.
During today, the price change of Liquity USD to USD was $ -0.000568380378023.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Liquity USD to USD was $ +0.0014949840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Liquity USD to USD was $ +0.0013274496.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Liquity USD to USD was $ +0.0041018466452571.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000568380378023
|-0.05%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014949840
|+0.15%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0013274496
|+0.13%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0041018466452571
|+0.41%
Discover the latest price analysis of Liquity USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
-0.05%
-0.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
LUSD is a fully redeemable USD-pegged stablecoin issued by the Liquity Protocol. Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows you to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%. In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LUSD to VND
₫26,367.63
|1 LUSD to AUD
A$1.5531
|1 LUSD to GBP
￡0.7515
|1 LUSD to EUR
€0.88176
|1 LUSD to USD
$1.002
|1 LUSD to MYR
RM4.27854
|1 LUSD to TRY
₺38.63712
|1 LUSD to JPY
¥145.24992
|1 LUSD to RUB
₽82.90548
|1 LUSD to INR
₹84.7191
|1 LUSD to IDR
Rp16,426.22688
|1 LUSD to KRW
₩1,403.36112
|1 LUSD to PHP
₱55.7613
|1 LUSD to EGP
￡E.50.86152
|1 LUSD to BRL
R$5.6613
|1 LUSD to CAD
C$1.38276
|1 LUSD to BDT
৳122.1438
|1 LUSD to NGN
₦1,605.76512
|1 LUSD to UAH
₴41.6832
|1 LUSD to VES
Bs86.172
|1 LUSD to PKR
Rs282.48384
|1 LUSD to KZT
₸515.68932
|1 LUSD to THB
฿33.19626
|1 LUSD to TWD
NT$30.8115
|1 LUSD to AED
د.إ3.67734
|1 LUSD to CHF
Fr0.82164
|1 LUSD to HKD
HK$7.7655
|1 LUSD to MAD
.د.م9.27852
|1 LUSD to MXN
$19.6392