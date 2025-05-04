What is Liquor (LIQ)

Welcome to Liquor, the memecoin that's here to bring the party to the Sui! The concept behind Liquor is simple –A liquor is like water with a fun twist, but can bring huge liquidity to the ecosystem as people love it! Our goal is to bring more fun and build meme culture to Sui. About Liquor Liquor has been living in the crypto space since 2019, with its primary residence in Solana. The attention shifted to Sui after Suibasecamp in Paris where many people believe that Sui has the potential to become the next Solana. I share that belief. Why Liquor? Because we're not just another coin; we're a movement. We're blending the best of meme culture with the incredible power of Sui. It's time to leave the old, boring chains behind and dive into a world where your investments are as entertaining as your favorite memes.

