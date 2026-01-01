Locked UltraSolid Price Today

The live Locked UltraSolid (VEUS) price today is $ 0.00712051, with a 16.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current VEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00712051 per VEUS.

Locked UltraSolid currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,765.6, with a circulating supply of 1.09M VEUS. During the last 24 hours, VEUS traded between $ 0.00651331 (low) and $ 0.00877704 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.086803, while the all-time low was $ 0.0057522.

In short-term performance, VEUS moved +0.77% in the last hour and -11.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Locked UltraSolid (VEUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.77K$ 7.77K $ 7.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 133.69K$ 133.69K $ 133.69K Circulation Supply 1.09M 1.09M 1.09M Total Supply 18,774,904.59001065 18,774,904.59001065 18,774,904.59001065

