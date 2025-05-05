Lodestar Price (LODE)
The live price of Lodestar (LODE) today is 0.00697024 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.92K USD. LODE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lodestar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lodestar price change within the day is -0.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.19M USD
During today, the price change of Lodestar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lodestar to USD was $ +0.0070869413.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lodestar to USD was $ +0.0018584472.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lodestar to USD was $ -0.004468594811815263.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.72%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0070869413
|+101.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0018584472
|+26.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004468594811815263
|-39.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lodestar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.09%
-0.72%
+28.96%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The governance token of Lodestar Finance. Lodestar Finance is a DEFI borrowing and lending protocol on Arbitrum. Lodestar offers an array of Arbitrum native tokens and liquid staked derivatives as markets.
