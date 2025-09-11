More About LOOK

LOOK Price Info

LOOK Official Website

LOOK Tokenomics

LOOK Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LOOK Logo

LOOK Price (LOOK)

Unlisted

1 LOOK to USD Live Price:

$0.04509667
$0.04509667$0.04509667
-6.60%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LOOK (LOOK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-11 17:36:38 (UTC+8)

LOOK (LOOK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04065094
$ 0.04065094$ 0.04065094
24H Low
$ 0.050467
$ 0.050467$ 0.050467
24H High

$ 0.04065094
$ 0.04065094$ 0.04065094

$ 0.050467
$ 0.050467$ 0.050467

$ 0.055024
$ 0.055024$ 0.055024

$ 0.04065094
$ 0.04065094$ 0.04065094

+1.17%

-6.31%

--

--

LOOK (LOOK) real-time price is $0.0452489. Over the past 24 hours, LOOK traded between a low of $ 0.04065094 and a high of $ 0.050467, showing active market volatility. LOOK's all-time high price is $ 0.055024, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04065094.

In terms of short-term performance, LOOK has changed by +1.17% over the past hour, -6.31% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

LOOK (LOOK) Market Information

$ 40.96M
$ 40.96M$ 40.96M

--
----

$ 40.96M
$ 40.96M$ 40.96M

922.38M
922.38M 922.38M

922,376,144.930936
922,376,144.930936 922,376,144.930936

The current Market Cap of LOOK is $ 40.96M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOK is 922.38M, with a total supply of 922376144.930936. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 40.96M.

LOOK (LOOK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LOOK to USD was $ -0.00305186800067288.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LOOK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LOOK to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LOOK to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00305186800067288-6.31%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is LOOK (LOOK)

$LOOK is the Bluechip Attention Token built on Solana — launched by the people, for the culture. No presale, no corporate gimmicks — just pure meme energy fueled by a fast-growing community. Born from the idea that “all it takes is just one LOOK,” the project flips the script on memecoins: instead of brands launching coins, the community launches $LOOK first, creating a wild, open ecosystem that brands and creators can later embrace. With memes, culture, and attention as its driving force, $LOOK is positioning itself as the world’s most versatile community-powered meme token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LOOK (LOOK) Resource

Official Website

LOOK Price Prediction (USD)

How much will LOOK (LOOK) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your LOOK (LOOK) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for LOOK.

Check the LOOK price prediction now!

LOOK to Local Currencies

LOOK (LOOK) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of LOOK (LOOK) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about LOOK token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LOOK (LOOK)

How much is LOOK (LOOK) worth today?
The live LOOK price in USD is 0.0452489 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current LOOK to USD price?
The current price of LOOK to USD is $ 0.0452489. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of LOOK?
The market cap for LOOK is $ 40.96M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of LOOK?
The circulating supply of LOOK is 922.38M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of LOOK?
LOOK achieved an ATH price of 0.055024 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of LOOK?
LOOK saw an ATL price of 0.04065094 USD.
What is the trading volume of LOOK?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for LOOK is -- USD.
Will LOOK go higher this year?
LOOK might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out LOOK price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-11 17:36:38 (UTC+8)

LOOK (LOOK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-11 17:57:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
09-11 14:45:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
09-11 06:45:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
09-11 04:54:00Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
09-10 13:05:00Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
09-10 02:28:00Economic Data
U.S. 2025 non-farm employment benchmark revision preliminary value -911,000, expected -700,000

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.