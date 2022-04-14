LoomSync Price (LOOM)
The live LoomSync (LOOM) price today is --, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current LOOM to USD conversion rate is -- per LOOM.
LoomSync currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,346.69, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LOOM. During the last 24 hours, LOOM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, LOOM moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of LoomSync is $ 6.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LOOM is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.35K.
--
--
0.00%
0.00%
During today, the price change of LoomSync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LoomSync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LoomSync to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LoomSync to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-4.75%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-22.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of LoomSync could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
LoomSync is an AI-powered on-chain agent built on BNB Smart Chain that enables users to perform complex blockchain interactions using natural language. Powered by ShellAgent from MyShell.ai, LoomSync allows actions such as token transfers, contract deployment, and on-chain analysis to be executed through intuitive chat-based input. The project aims to lower the barrier of entry to DeFi and on-chain participation by abstracting away technical complexity and replacing it with intent-based interactions. By combining natural language processing, gas optimization, and real-time execution, LoomSync envisions a future where interacting with blockchain is as simple as speaking or typing a command. It is designed for both new and experienced users who seek a faster, clearer, and more accessible interface to the decentralized world.
What is LoomSync about?
LoomSync is an AI-powered on-chain agent built on the BNB Smart Chain, enabling users to perform complex blockchain interactions using natural language. Leveraging ShellAgent from MyShell.ai, LoomSync facilitates actions such as token transfers, contract deployment, and on-chain analysis through intuitive chat-based input. The platform aims to simplify access to DeFi and on-chain participation by eliminating technical barriers and introducing intent-based interactions. By integrating natural language processing, gas optimization, and real-time execution, LoomSync envisions a future where blockchain interactions are as straightforward as issuing a spoken or typed command. It serves both newcomers and experienced users seeking a more efficient, transparent, and accessible gateway to the decentralized ecosystem.
What is the current market price of LoomSync?
LoomSync is valued at ₹0.0005707196738011940000, moving --% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does LOOM have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of LOOM. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is LoomSync on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of LOOM?
The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for LoomSync?
LoomSync generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does LOOM perform relative to Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Artificial Intelligence (AI),BNB Chain Ecosystem,AI Agents segment, LOOM's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
