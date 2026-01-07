LoomSync is an AI-powered on-chain agent built on BNB Smart Chain that enables users to perform complex blockchain interactions using natural language. Powered by ShellAgent from MyShell.ai, LoomSync allows actions such as token transfers, contract deployment, and on-chain analysis to be executed through intuitive chat-based input. The project aims to lower the barrier of entry to DeFi and on-chain participation by abstracting away technical complexity and replacing it with intent-based interactions. By combining natural language processing, gas optimization, and real-time execution, LoomSync envisions a future where interacting with blockchain is as simple as speaking or typing a command. It is designed for both new and experienced users who seek a faster, clearer, and more accessible interface to the decentralized world.