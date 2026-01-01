Loosh Price Today

The live Loosh (SN78) price today is $ 1.15, with a 8.08% change over the past 24 hours. The current SN78 to USD conversion rate is $ 1.15 per SN78.

Loosh currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,401,251, with a circulating supply of 2.97M SN78. During the last 24 hours, SN78 traded between $ 1.14 (low) and $ 1.25 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.38, while the all-time low was $ 0.646996.

In short-term performance, SN78 moved -0.17% in the last hour and -6.65% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Loosh (SN78) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.40M$ 3.40M $ 3.40M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.40M$ 3.40M $ 3.40M Circulation Supply 2.97M 2.97M 2.97M Total Supply 2,969,642.9651529 2,969,642.9651529 2,969,642.9651529

The current Market Cap of Loosh is $ 3.40M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SN78 is 2.97M, with a total supply of 2969642.9651529. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.40M.