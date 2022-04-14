Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) Tokenomics

Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) Information

Lorenzo Protocol is the premier Bitcoin liquidity aggregator, leveraging its global network to provide Bitcoin financial products and yield-bearing tokens support with creation, issuance, trading, and settlement. Through its novel Bitcoin liquidity finance layer, Lorenzo provides anyone with a token and/or structured Bitcoin financial products direct, immediate access to demand through a liquidity ecosystem comprising market makers, trading venues, and other liquidity providers.

enzoBTC, a wrapped BTC issued by Lorenzo Protocol, is poised to revolutionize the management and liquidity of Bitcoin (BTC) assets. Recognizing the growing demand for secure and streamlined BTC-based applications, enzoBTC aims to create a transparent and trustworthy environment for BTC asset aggregation.

Official Website:
https://lorenzo-protocol.xyz/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.lorenzo-protocol.xyz/

Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap:
$ 81.29M
$ 81.29M
Total Supply:
$ 737.66
$ 737.66
Circulating Supply:
$ 737.66
$ 737.66
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 81.29M
$ 81.29M
All-Time High:
$ 111,261
$ 111,261
All-Time Low:
$ 109,871
$ 109,871
Current Price:
$ 110,198
$ 110,198

Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Lorenzo Wrapped Bitcoin (ENZOBTC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ENZOBTC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ENZOBTC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.