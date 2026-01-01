LUMEN Price Today

The live LUMEN (LUMEN) price today is $ 0.00012749, with a 16.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00012749 per LUMEN.

LUMEN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 117,707, with a circulating supply of 999.97M LUMEN. During the last 24 hours, LUMEN traded between $ 0.0001177 (low) and $ 0.00015339 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00032168, while the all-time low was $ 0.00009016.

In short-term performance, LUMEN moved -1.40% in the last hour and +4.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LUMEN (LUMEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 117.71K$ 117.71K $ 117.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 117.71K$ 117.71K $ 117.71K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,971,301.851853 999,971,301.851853 999,971,301.851853

