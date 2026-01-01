ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live LUMEN price today is 0.00012749 USD.LUMEN market cap is 117,707 USD. Track real-time LUMEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live LUMEN price today is 0.00012749 USD.LUMEN market cap is 117,707 USD. Track real-time LUMEN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About LUMEN

LUMEN Price Info

What is LUMEN

LUMEN Official Website

LUMEN Tokenomics

LUMEN Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LUMEN Logo

LUMEN Price (LUMEN)

Unlisted

1 LUMEN to USD Live Price:

$0.00012806
$0.00012806$0.00012806
-13.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
LUMEN (LUMEN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:50:26 (UTC+8)

LUMEN Price Today

The live LUMEN (LUMEN) price today is $ 0.00012749, with a 16.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current LUMEN to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00012749 per LUMEN.

LUMEN currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 117,707, with a circulating supply of 999.97M LUMEN. During the last 24 hours, LUMEN traded between $ 0.0001177 (low) and $ 0.00015339 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00032168, while the all-time low was $ 0.00009016.

In short-term performance, LUMEN moved -1.40% in the last hour and +4.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

LUMEN (LUMEN) Market Information

$ 117.71K
$ 117.71K$ 117.71K

--
----

$ 117.71K
$ 117.71K$ 117.71K

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,971,301.851853
999,971,301.851853 999,971,301.851853

The current Market Cap of LUMEN is $ 117.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LUMEN is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999971301.851853. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 117.71K.

LUMEN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001177
$ 0.0001177$ 0.0001177
24H Low
$ 0.00015339
$ 0.00015339$ 0.00015339
24H High

$ 0.0001177
$ 0.0001177$ 0.0001177

$ 0.00015339
$ 0.00015339$ 0.00015339

$ 0.00032168
$ 0.00032168$ 0.00032168

$ 0.00009016
$ 0.00009016$ 0.00009016

-1.40%

-16.88%

+4.06%

+4.06%

LUMEN (LUMEN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of LUMEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of LUMEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of LUMEN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of LUMEN to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-16.88%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for LUMEN

LUMEN (LUMEN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LUMEN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LUMEN (LUMEN) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of LUMEN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LUMEN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for LUMEN price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking LUMEN Price Prediction.

What is LUMEN (LUMEN)

LUMEN is powering the privacy on Solana. Private payments, incognito swaps, and privacy-focused wallet for your DeFi operations.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

LUMEN (LUMEN) Resource

Official Website

About LUMEN

What is the current price of LUMEN?

Trading at ₹0.011512186654615845000, LUMEN has shown a price movement of -16.88% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact LUMEN's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999971301.851853 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of LUMEN?

Its market capitalization is ₹10628794.0587878835000, ranking #6884 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

LUMEN recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.01062816196759185000 and ₹0.013850924079939795000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does LUMEN fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, LUMEN competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LUMEN

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:50:26 (UTC+8)

LUMEN (LUMEN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about LUMEN

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002500
$0.00000000002500$0.00000000002500

+655.28%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05130
$0.05130$0.05130

+413.00%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001292
$0.00000001292$0.00000001292

+199.07%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000006900
$0.0000006900$0.0000006900

+130.00%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002747
$0.0000002747$0.0000002747

+121.53%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.