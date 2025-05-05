Lumerin Price (LMR)
The live price of Lumerin (LMR) today is 0.00403344 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.55M USD. LMR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lumerin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Lumerin price change within the day is -6.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 632.54M USD
During today, the price change of Lumerin to USD was $ -0.000277005382088882.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lumerin to USD was $ +0.0003523512.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lumerin to USD was $ -0.0014083082.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lumerin to USD was $ -0.002897271117703839.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000277005382088882
|-6.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0003523512
|+8.74%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0014083082
|-34.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002897271117703839
|-41.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Lumerin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-6.42%
+1.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Lumerin protocol decentralizes the routing layer and makes Web3 and peer-to-peer communications truly peer-to-peer and fully programmable using smart contracts.
