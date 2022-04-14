ExchangeDEX+
The live Lux SideQuests price today is 0.00036481 USD.LSQ market cap is 364,768 USD.

More About LSQ

LSQ Price Info

What is LSQ

LSQ Whitepaper

LSQ Official Website

LSQ Tokenomics

LSQ Price Forecast

Lux SideQuests Logo

Lux SideQuests Price (LSQ)

Unlisted

1 LSQ to USD Live Price:

$0.00036357
$0.00036357
+1.40%1D
USD
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:19:32 (UTC+8)

Lux SideQuests Price Today

The live Lux SideQuests (LSQ) price today is $ 0.00036481, with a 1.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current LSQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00036481 per LSQ.

Lux SideQuests currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 364,768, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LSQ. During the last 24 hours, LSQ traded between $ 0.00035535 (low) and $ 0.00037124 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00084595, while the all-time low was $ 0.00011728.

In short-term performance, LSQ moved +0.15% in the last hour and +4.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Market Information

$ 364.77K
$ 364.77K

--
--

$ 364.77K
$ 364.77K

1.00B
1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Lux SideQuests is $ 364.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LSQ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 364.77K.

Lux SideQuests Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00035535
$ 0.00035535
24H Low
$ 0.00037124
$ 0.00037124
24H High

$ 0.00035535
$ 0.00035535

$ 0.00037124
$ 0.00037124

$ 0.00084595
$ 0.00084595

$ 0.00011728
$ 0.00011728

+0.15%

+1.78%

+4.70%

+4.70%

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ +0.0006998432.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ +0.0001735280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+1.78%
30 Days$ +0.0006998432+191.84%
60 Days$ +0.0001735280+47.57%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Lux SideQuests

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of LSQ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Lux SideQuests could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Lux SideQuests will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for LSQ price predictions for the years 2025–2026.

What is Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

Lux SideQuests (LSQ)

What Is Lux SideQuests?

Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.

The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.

LSQ is the native utility token used for:

  • Providing liquidity within the protocol's economy
  • Facilitating transactions between participants
  • Enabling governance participation for protocol development
  • Rewarding active community members through the chatter reward system

Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.

How Does Lux SideQuests Work?

The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.

Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.

The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.

Who Are the Founders of Lux SideQuests?

Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.

What Makes Lux SideQuests Unique?

Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.

The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.

The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.

The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.

How Many LSQ Tokens Are There in Circulation?

Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.

How Is the Lux SideQuests Network Secured?

Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.

The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.

Where Can I Buy Lux SideQuests (LSQ)?

Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.

MEXC is a leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by users worldwide.

Lux SideQuests (LSQ) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Lux SideQuests

What is the live trading price of Lux SideQuests today?

The current trading price of Lux SideQuests stands at ₹0.0327880695882986246000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for LSQ?

LSQ recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for Lux SideQuests?

In the last 24 hours, Lux SideQuests has seen a price movement of 1.78%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has Lux SideQuests traded in today?

Within the past day, Lux SideQuests fluctuated between ₹0.0319378320994542810000 and ₹0.0333659794247964184000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Lux SideQuests

How much will 1 Lux SideQuests be worth in 2030?
If Lux SideQuests were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Lux SideQuests prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:19:32 (UTC+8)

