Lux SideQuests Price (LSQ)
The live Lux SideQuests (LSQ) price today is $ 0.00036481, with a 1.78% change over the past 24 hours. The current LSQ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00036481 per LSQ.
Lux SideQuests currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 364,768, with a circulating supply of 1.00B LSQ. During the last 24 hours, LSQ traded between $ 0.00035535 (low) and $ 0.00037124 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00084595, while the all-time low was $ 0.00011728.
In short-term performance, LSQ moved +0.15% in the last hour and +4.70% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Lux SideQuests is $ 364.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of LSQ is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 364.77K.
+0.15%
+1.78%
+4.70%
+4.70%
During today, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ +0.0006998432.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ +0.0001735280.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lux SideQuests to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.78%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0006998432
|+191.84%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001735280
|+47.57%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Lux SideQuests could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Lux SideQuests is a Twitch chatbot that enables community-funded challenges for streamers through its SideQuest Sub mechanism. Built on Solana blockchain, Lux operates directly within streamer channels, allowing viewers to collectively create and fund challenges using a standardized contribution model.
The chatbot facilitates a structure where each SideQuest Sub costs $6.99, consisting of a Twitch gifted subscription plus $1.00 additional contribution. This allows communities to pool resources for challenge prize pools while streamers receive compensation through Twitch's subscription system. The chatbot handles all transaction processing, challenge tracking, and reward distribution without requiring streamers or viewers to leave the Twitch platform.
LSQ is the native utility token used for:
Lux accepts both traditional payment methods (credit and debit cards) and cryptocurrency (USDC on Solana), making participation accessible regardless of blockchain experience. When streamers complete challenges tracked by the bot, they receive accumulated gifted subscriptions directly through Twitch, while 5% of additional fees are distributed to active chat participants.
The chatbot monitors channel activity and facilitates the SideQuest Sub mechanism, which standardizes community contributions at $6.99 per unit. This amount includes one Twitch gifted subscription valued at $5.99 plus $1.00 that contributes to the challenge prize pool. Viewers interact with Lux through chat commands to purchase SideQuest Subs, propose challenges, and track progress toward completion.
Communities can purchase multiple SideQuest Subs to increase challenge stakes, with the bot aggregating contributions in real-time. Upon challenge completion, Lux automatically distributes gifted subscriptions to the streamer through Twitch's API integration. The accumulated prize pool from additional dollar contributions is then awarded to a randomly selected viewer participant who engaged during the challenge.
The chatbot leverages Solana blockchain technology for transparent transaction processing and efficient settlement. Users can pay with traditional payment methods or USDC cryptocurrency, with all transactions recorded on-chain for verification. This infrastructure operates behind the scenes while maintaining a seamless chat experience.
Information about the founding team of Lux SideQuests is not publicly disclosed in available documentation. The project focuses on building chatbot infrastructure at the intersection of live streaming, gaming, and blockchain technology.
Lux SideQuests distinguishes itself by operating entirely within the Twitch chat environment rather than requiring external platforms or applications. The chatbot integrates with existing streaming infrastructure, allowing streamers to receive compensation through familiar channels while adding a collaborative funding layer accessible through simple chat commands.
The standardized SideQuest Sub pricing at $6.99 removes complexity from community pooling. Viewers understand exactly what their contribution represents through bot-displayed information, making it simple to coordinate larger challenges without complicated calculations or variable pricing structures.
The chatbot's payment flexibility accommodates both cryptocurrency users and those who prefer traditional payment methods. This approach lowers barriers to entry while maintaining blockchain benefits such as transparency and efficient settlement, all processed through bot interactions.
The chatter reward system, which distributes 5% of additional fees to active community members, creates an incentive structure that encourages sustained engagement. The bot tracks participation and automatically handles reward distribution, fostering more interactive streaming communities without manual intervention.
Specific tokenomics details including total supply, circulation numbers, and distribution mechanisms for LSQ tokens have not been disclosed in available documentation.
Lux SideQuests operates on the Solana blockchain, which uses a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism combined with Proof-of-History for transaction ordering. This infrastructure provides the security foundation for all on-chain transactions processed by the chatbot.
The bot's integration with Twitch relies on secure API connections to ensure proper distribution of gifted subscriptions. Payment processing for fiat transactions is handled through established payment processors that maintain industry-standard security protocols. The chatbot architecture is designed to handle multiple concurrent channel operations while maintaining transaction integrity.
Trading availability and exchange listings for LSQ tokens have not been specified in available documentation. Users interested in acquiring LSQ should check the project's official channels for updated information on token availability and supported trading platforms.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of Lux SideQuests today?
The current trading price of Lux SideQuests stands at ₹0.0327880695882986246000, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for LSQ?
LSQ recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₹--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for Lux SideQuests?
In the last 24 hours, Lux SideQuests has seen a price movement of 1.78%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has Lux SideQuests traded in today?
Within the past day, Lux SideQuests fluctuated between ₹0.0319378320994542810000 and ₹0.0333659794247964184000, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+7,426.53%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+166.66%
lighter
LIT
+151.70%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+149.12%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+50.42%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.