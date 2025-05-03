Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
peaq network Price(PEAQ)
The current price of peaq network (PEAQ) today is 0.12542 USD with a current market cap of $ 95.82M USD. PEAQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key peaq network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 114.64K USD
- peaq network price change within the day is -4.61%
- It has a circulating supply of 763.99M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEAQ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEAQ price information.
Track the price changes of peaq network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0060613
|-4.61%
|30 Days
|$ +0.013
|+11.56%
|60 Days
|$ -0.01408
|-10.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.14008
|-52.77%
Today, PEAQ recorded a change of $ -0.0060613 (-4.61%), reflecting its latest market activity.peaq network 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.013 (+11.56%), showing the token's short-term performance.peaq network 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, PEAQ saw a change of $ -0.01408 (-10.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.peaq network 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.14008 (-52.77%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of peaq network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.12%
-4.61%
-6.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
peaq network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your peaq network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check PEAQ staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about peaq network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your peaq network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as peaq network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PEAQ? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our peaq network price prediction page.
Tracing PEAQ's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PEAQ's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our peaq network price history page.
Looking for how to buy peaq network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase peaq network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 PEAQ to VND
₫3,300.4273
|1 PEAQ to AUD
A$0.194401
|1 PEAQ to GBP
￡0.094065
|1 PEAQ to EUR
€0.1103696
|1 PEAQ to USD
$0.12542
|1 PEAQ to MYR
RM0.5355434
|1 PEAQ to TRY
₺4.8374494
|1 PEAQ to JPY
¥18.173358
|1 PEAQ to RUB
₽10.3709798
|1 PEAQ to INR
₹10.6142946
|1 PEAQ to IDR
Rp2,056.0652448
|1 PEAQ to KRW
₩175.6582352
|1 PEAQ to PHP
₱6.9808772
|1 PEAQ to EGP
￡E.6.365065
|1 PEAQ to BRL
R$0.708623
|1 PEAQ to CAD
C$0.1730796
|1 PEAQ to BDT
৳15.288698
|1 PEAQ to NGN
₦200.9930752
|1 PEAQ to UAH
₴5.217472
|1 PEAQ to VES
Bs11.03696
|1 PEAQ to PKR
Rs35.3584064
|1 PEAQ to KZT
₸64.5486572
|1 PEAQ to THB
฿4.151402
|1 PEAQ to TWD
NT$3.8516482
|1 PEAQ to AED
د.إ0.4602914
|1 PEAQ to CHF
Fr0.1028444
|1 PEAQ to HKD
HK$0.972005
|1 PEAQ to MAD
.د.م1.1613892
|1 PEAQ to MXN
$2.4557236
For a more in-depth understanding of peaq network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
