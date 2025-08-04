Magallaneer Price (MAGAL)
Magallaneer (MAGAL) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 393.17K USD. MAGAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MAGAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MAGAL price information.
During today, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magallaneer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+13.42%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+848.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magallaneer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.49%
+13.42%
-17.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
It is the first ever treasure hunt memecoin inspired by Shiba Pirates exploring the web3 sea. It is a memecoin but will generate value to its holders by providing exclusive clues to finding hidden treasures (airdrops) online. We are the very early stage with a Market cap of 60K reached in just 3 days. It is built on the Solana blockchain and is going to continue to be in Solana, we have no immediate plans of building our own blockchain.
Understanding the tokenomics of Magallaneer (MAGAL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAGAL token's extensive tokenomics now!
