Main Street USD Price (MSUSD)
Main Street USD (MSUSD) is currently trading at 0.998563 USD with a market cap of $ 460.66K USD. MSUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Main Street USD to USD was $ +0.00034171.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Main Street USD to USD was $ +0.0001921235.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Main Street USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Main Street USD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00034171
|+0.03%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001921235
|+0.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Main St delivers institutional-grade delta-neutral yield strategies through a dual-token system — msUSD (the yield-generating token) and smsUSD (the staking token) — with high-yield options trading strategies on Sonic. Main St builds upon this foundation with a different strategy focus. While Ethena specializes in the basis trade (cash and carry), Main St pioneers options arbitrage as our primary yield engine. This approach captures inefficiencies between implied and realized volatility in options markets, providing a complementary alternative in the delta-neutral ecosystem.
