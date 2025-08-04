Market Stalker Price (STLKR)
Market Stalker (STLKR) is currently trading at 0.00281202 USD with a market cap of $ 281.20K USD. STLKR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the STLKR to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STLKR price information.
During today, the price change of Market Stalker to USD was $ +0.00030572.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Market Stalker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Market Stalker to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Market Stalker to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00030572
|+12.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Market Stalker: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-5.76%
+12.20%
-5.83%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Market Stalker is a subscription-based trading intelligence platform that tracks high-performing crypto wallets in real time. It delivers alerts via Telegram and a web dashboard when these wallets buy tokens. The system ranks wallets based on past profitability, filters out scams, and provides actionable trading insights including price, liquidity, and wallet holding data. The goal is to help users make informed decisions by surfacing reliable on-chain activity.
Understanding the tokenomics of Market Stalker (STLKR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about STLKR token's extensive tokenomics now!
