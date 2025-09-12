More About MARS

MARS Price (MARS)

Unlisted

1 MARS to USD Live Price:

$0.00052483
+25.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MARS (MARS) Live Price Chart
MARS (MARS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00041006
24H Low
$ 0.00055872
24H High

$ 0.00041006
$ 0.00055872
$ 0.00208572
$ 0.0003292
+1.06%

+25.47%

-6.41%

-6.41%

MARS (MARS) real-time price is $0.00052483. Over the past 24 hours, MARS traded between a low of $ 0.00041006 and a high of $ 0.00055872, showing active market volatility. MARS's all-time high price is $ 0.00208572, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0003292.

In terms of short-term performance, MARS has changed by +1.06% over the past hour, +25.47% over 24 hours, and -6.41% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MARS (MARS) Market Information

$ 524.47K
--
$ 524.47K
999.85M
999,850,559.958362
The current Market Cap of MARS is $ 524.47K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MARS is 999.85M, with a total supply of 999850559.958362. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 524.47K.

MARS (MARS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MARS to USD was $ +0.00010655.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MARS to USD was $ -0.0001253313.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MARS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MARS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00010655+25.47%
30 Days$ -0.0001253313-23.88%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is MARS (MARS)

Mars Token is a community-driven crypto project built to support wildlife conservation efforts, starting with a real-world impact at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Kansas. Inspired by the birth of a baby pygmy hippo on June 26, 2025, the Mars community rallied to raise over $3,000 in donations to help name and support the animal—now officially named “Mars.” This project blends blockchain innovation with real-world giving. Through creator rewards, NFT campaigns, and merchandise, Mars Token creates ongoing funding opportunities for endangered species while rewarding holders with unique digital collectibles and future perks like special access to the park. Mars isn’t just a token—it’s a mission to make crypto meaningful by driving awareness, donations, and long-term support for animal conservation.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MARS (MARS) Resource

Official Website

MARS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MARS (MARS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MARS (MARS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MARS.

Check the MARS price prediction now!

MARS to Local Currencies

MARS (MARS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MARS (MARS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MARS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MARS (MARS)

How much is MARS (MARS) worth today?
The live MARS price in USD is 0.00052483 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MARS to USD price?
The current price of MARS to USD is $ 0.00052483. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MARS?
The market cap for MARS is $ 524.47K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MARS?
The circulating supply of MARS is 999.85M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARS?
MARS achieved an ATH price of 0.00208572 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARS?
MARS saw an ATL price of 0.0003292 USD.
What is the trading volume of MARS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARS is -- USD.
Will MARS go higher this year?
MARS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.