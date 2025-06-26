MARS (MARS) Tokenomics
Mars Token is a community-driven crypto project built to support wildlife conservation efforts, starting with a real-world impact at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Kansas. Inspired by the birth of a baby pygmy hippo on June 26, 2025, the Mars community rallied to raise over $3,000 in donations to help name and support the animal—now officially named “Mars.”
This project blends blockchain innovation with real-world giving. Through creator rewards, NFT campaigns, and merchandise, Mars Token creates ongoing funding opportunities for endangered species while rewarding holders with unique digital collectibles and future perks like special access to the park.
Mars isn’t just a token—it’s a mission to make crypto meaningful by driving awareness, donations, and long-term support for animal conservation.
MARS (MARS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MARS (MARS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MARS (MARS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MARS (MARS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MARS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MARS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
