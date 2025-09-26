The live Mars Battle price today is 0.00015446 USD. Track real-time SHOOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SHOOT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Mars Battle price today is 0.00015446 USD. Track real-time SHOOT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SHOOT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SHOOT

SHOOT Price Info

SHOOT Official Website

SHOOT Tokenomics

SHOOT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Mars Battle Logo

Mars Battle Price (SHOOT)

Unlisted

1 SHOOT to USD Live Price:

$0.00015416
$0.00015416$0.00015416
-4.20%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Mars Battle (SHOOT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-26 15:00:40 (UTC+8)

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00015075
$ 0.00015075$ 0.00015075
24H Low
$ 0.00017
$ 0.00017$ 0.00017
24H High

$ 0.00015075
$ 0.00015075$ 0.00015075

$ 0.00017
$ 0.00017$ 0.00017

$ 0.02317302
$ 0.02317302$ 0.02317302

$ 0.000041
$ 0.000041$ 0.000041

+0.98%

-4.34%

-15.22%

-15.22%

Mars Battle (SHOOT) real-time price is $0.00015446. Over the past 24 hours, SHOOT traded between a low of $ 0.00015075 and a high of $ 0.00017, showing active market volatility. SHOOT's all-time high price is $ 0.02317302, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000041.

In terms of short-term performance, SHOOT has changed by +0.98% over the past hour, -4.34% over 24 hours, and -15.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Market Information

$ 18.77K
$ 18.77K$ 18.77K

--
----

$ 154.99K
$ 154.99K$ 154.99K

121.10M
121.10M 121.10M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mars Battle is $ 18.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHOOT is 121.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.99K.

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mars Battle to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mars Battle to USD was $ -0.0000367905.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mars Battle to USD was $ -0.0000232519.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mars Battle to USD was $ -0.00001019546661548078.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.34%
30 Days$ -0.0000367905-23.81%
60 Days$ -0.0000232519-15.05%
90 Days$ -0.00001019546661548078-6.19%

What is Mars Battle (SHOOT)

Mars Battle is a third-person shooter game with player-built structures and destructible environments.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Resource

Official Website

Mars Battle Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mars Battle (SHOOT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mars Battle (SHOOT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mars Battle.

Check the Mars Battle price prediction now!

SHOOT to Local Currencies

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Battle (SHOOT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHOOT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mars Battle (SHOOT)

How much is Mars Battle (SHOOT) worth today?
The live SHOOT price in USD is 0.00015446 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SHOOT to USD price?
The current price of SHOOT to USD is $ 0.00015446. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mars Battle?
The market cap for SHOOT is $ 18.77K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SHOOT?
The circulating supply of SHOOT is 121.10M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SHOOT?
SHOOT achieved an ATH price of 0.02317302 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SHOOT?
SHOOT saw an ATL price of 0.000041 USD.
What is the trading volume of SHOOT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SHOOT is -- USD.
Will SHOOT go higher this year?
SHOOT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SHOOT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-26 15:00:40 (UTC+8)

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-25 22:29:00Economic Data
U.S. initial jobless claims for the week ending September 20 totaled 218,000, versus expectations of 235,000
09-25 14:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto Market Continues Downtrend, Ethereum Nearly Breaks $4000 Support Level
09-25 13:32:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Ethereum spot ETFs saw net outflows of $79.40 million, while Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded net inflows of $241 million
09-23 14:29:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 43, "Fear" Sentiment Reaches Highest Level in Nearly a Month
09-23 04:32:00Industry Updates
Altcoin market momentum fails to continue, "TOTAL3" drops 6.41% in the past 4 days, market cooling down again
09-22 16:24:00Industry Updates
In the past 1 hour, the market-wide liquidations reached $1.037 billion, with long positions accounting for $1.017 billion

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.