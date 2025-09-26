Mars Battle (SHOOT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00015075 $ 0.00015075 $ 0.00015075 24H Low $ 0.00017 $ 0.00017 $ 0.00017 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00015075$ 0.00015075 $ 0.00015075 24H High $ 0.00017$ 0.00017 $ 0.00017 All Time High $ 0.02317302$ 0.02317302 $ 0.02317302 Lowest Price $ 0.000041$ 0.000041 $ 0.000041 Price Change (1H) +0.98% Price Change (1D) -4.34% Price Change (7D) -15.22% Price Change (7D) -15.22%

Mars Battle (SHOOT) real-time price is $0.00015446. Over the past 24 hours, SHOOT traded between a low of $ 0.00015075 and a high of $ 0.00017, showing active market volatility. SHOOT's all-time high price is $ 0.02317302, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000041.

In terms of short-term performance, SHOOT has changed by +0.98% over the past hour, -4.34% over 24 hours, and -15.22% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mars Battle (SHOOT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.77K$ 18.77K $ 18.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 154.99K$ 154.99K $ 154.99K Circulation Supply 121.10M 121.10M 121.10M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Mars Battle is $ 18.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHOOT is 121.10M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 154.99K.