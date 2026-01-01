maxxing Price Today

The live maxxing (MAXXING) price today is $ 0, with a 25.66% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAXXING to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAXXING.

maxxing currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 284,569, with a circulating supply of 999.64M MAXXING. During the last 24 hours, MAXXING traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MAXXING moved -0.34% in the last hour and +36.94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

maxxing (MAXXING) Market Information

Market Cap $ 284.57K$ 284.57K $ 284.57K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 284.57K$ 284.57K $ 284.57K Circulation Supply 999.64M 999.64M 999.64M Total Supply 999,644,935.342349 999,644,935.342349 999,644,935.342349

