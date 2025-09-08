Memory Price (MEM)
-0.27%
-11.38%
--
--
Memory (MEM) real-time price is $0.086479. Over the past 24 hours, MEM traded between a low of $ 0.086099 and a high of $ 0.09909, showing active market volatility. MEM's all-time high price is $ 0.120607, while its all-time low price is $ 0.059854.
In terms of short-term performance, MEM has changed by -0.27% over the past hour, -11.38% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Memory is $ 1.30M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MEM is 15.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.45M.
During today, the price change of Memory to USD was $ -0.01111384270475784.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Memory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Memory to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Memory to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01111384270475784
|-11.38%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Memory Protocol enables users to monetize their digital footprint across the internet. By aggregating public data and securing private user information, Memory creates a unified data marketplace where users earn $MEM tokens whenever applications access their information. The protocol addresses the fundamental Web3 challenge of fragmented digital identities while providing sustainable revenue streams for data creators.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
How much will Memory (MEM) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Memory (MEM) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Memory.
Check the Memory price prediction now!
Understanding the tokenomics of Memory (MEM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MEM token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-07 17:07:00
|Industry Updates
24-hour Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI with net inflow of $28.61 million, BNB with net inflow of $12.8 million
|09-07 12:25:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto market sees slight decline in the past 24 hours, total market cap drops to $3.891 trillion
|09-06 19:11:00
|On-chain Data
U.S. Spot Ethereum ETFs See Net Outflows of $787.6 Million This Week
|09-06 06:54:00
|Industry Updates
Ethena Foundation Launches New $310 Million Buy-Back Program
|09-05 15:06:00
|Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
|09-05 12:39:00
|Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.