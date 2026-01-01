Messy Virgo Price (MESSY)
The live Messy Virgo (MESSY) price today is $ 0.00037742, with a 12.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MESSY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00037742 per MESSY.
Messy Virgo currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 372,157, with a circulating supply of 987.10M MESSY. During the last 24 hours, MESSY traded between $ 0.00020644 (low) and $ 0.00043106 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00043163, while the all-time low was $ 0.00020644.
In short-term performance, MESSY moved -0.06% in the last hour and +1.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Messy Virgo is $ 372.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MESSY is 987.10M, with a total supply of 987097345.608066. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 372.16K.
During today, the price change of Messy Virgo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Messy Virgo to USD was $ +0.0002157508.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Messy Virgo to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Messy Virgo to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-12.01%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0002157508
|+57.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Messy Virgo could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$MESSY is an AI-powered DeFi agent on Base that turns complex fund-style trading tools into a simple, approachable experience for everyday crypto users and active traders. The project combines an audited token infrastructure with an AI “due diligence and trading” engine that analyzes narratives, on-chain data, and market signals, then surfaces actionable insights and portfolio strategies for the community to execute.
Purpose
MESSY’s core purpose is to make professional-grade fund management tools—signal detection, project research, and portfolio construction—accessible through a single, character-driven token ecosystem. The goal is to build a community-governed “alpha-hunting engine” where an autonomous AI operates under human-defined constraints and rewards $MESSY holders as the system improves.
Function
The project runs a staged roadmap: first establishing community and culture, then rolling out an “Agentic Due Diligence Engine” that tracks social, news, and on-chain signals, followed by an autonomous trader that optimizes portfolios for the associated funds ($MESSYBASED and $MESSYFUND). The AI generates real-time insights and proposed trades, while humans retain final control through a “human-in-the-loop” model.
Utility
The $MESSY token acts as the core asset of this ecosystem: trades incur a 4.95% fee that funds passive reflections to holders and a treasury for AI development, marketing, buybacks, and burns, tying token activity directly to ecosystem growth. Holders benefit from reflections, exposure to the project’s AI-driven fund strategies, and future community governance as the treasury and protocol transition toward a DAO model.
How much is Messy Virgo worth right now?
Messy Virgo is currently trading at ₹0.034079004806259490000, with a price movement of -12.01% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.
Is MESSY going up or down today?
MESSY has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI ecosystem.
How popular is Messy Virgo today?
The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling MESSY.
What makes Messy Virgo different from other crypto assets?
As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,DeFAI category and built on the -- network, MESSY offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.
How much MESSY exists in the market?
There are 987097345.608066 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.
What is Messy Virgo's all-time high and low price?
The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.038973877495961485000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.018640426453829180000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.
Today's top crypto pumps
