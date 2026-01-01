Messy Virgo Price Today

The live Messy Virgo (MESSY) price today is $ 0.00037742, with a 12.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current MESSY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00037742 per MESSY.

Messy Virgo currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 372,157, with a circulating supply of 987.10M MESSY. During the last 24 hours, MESSY traded between $ 0.00020644 (low) and $ 0.00043106 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00043163, while the all-time low was $ 0.00020644.

In short-term performance, MESSY moved -0.06% in the last hour and +1.25% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Messy Virgo (MESSY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 372.16K$ 372.16K $ 372.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 372.16K$ 372.16K $ 372.16K Circulation Supply 987.10M 987.10M 987.10M Total Supply 987,097,345.608066 987,097,345.608066 987,097,345.608066

