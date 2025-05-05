Metropolis is a DLMM Decentralized Exchange (DEX) bringing Liquidity Book to Sonic. Trade with zero slippage and earn real yield with unlimited control as a DeFi Market Maker. The Liquidity Book feature allows to concentrate liquidity into single bins, which leads to more efficient and flexible liquidity provisioning and seamless trading experiences with zero slippage and low fees. To allow concentrated liquidity, the price curve is discretized into bins, which is similar to the tick concept in Uniswap V3. The main difference however, is that LB uses the constant sum price formula instead of the constant product formula.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.