MEV Capital wETH (MCWETH) Information

The MEV Capital WETH Morpho vault, curated by MEV Capital, aims at optimizing risk-adjusted interest by lending wrapped ETH (wETH) to borrow a whitelisted range of Liquid Staking Token (LST) and Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) as collateralized assets on Ethereum Chain.

Morpho Vaults are curated lending vaults that can allocate deposits to any number of Morpho Markets. Each vault is customizable and has a different risk profile. Curators are independent, third-party risk experts who use their expertise to offer various Morpho Vaults.