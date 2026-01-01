ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live Milk Money price today is 0 USD.MM market cap is 328,311 USD. Track real-time MM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Milk Money price today is 0 USD.MM market cap is 328,311 USD. Track real-time MM to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About MM

MM Price Info

What is MM

MM Official Website

MM Tokenomics

MM Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Milk Money Logo

Milk Money Price (MM)

Unlisted

1 MM to USD Live Price:

$0.00032832
$0.00032832$0.00032832
+2.70%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Milk Money (MM) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:51:33 (UTC+8)

Milk Money Price Today

The live Milk Money (MM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current MM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MM.

Milk Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 328,311, with a circulating supply of 999.97M MM. During the last 24 hours, MM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0019144, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MM moved -0.01% in the last hour and -14.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Milk Money (MM) Market Information

$ 328.31K
$ 328.31K$ 328.31K

--
----

$ 328.31K
$ 328.31K$ 328.31K

999.97M
999.97M 999.97M

999,968,913.12226
999,968,913.12226 999,968,913.12226

The current Market Cap of Milk Money is $ 328.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MM is 999.97M, with a total supply of 999968913.12226. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 328.31K.

Milk Money Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.0019144
$ 0.0019144$ 0.0019144

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.01%

+2.89%

-14.07%

-14.07%

Milk Money (MM) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Milk Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Milk Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Milk Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Milk Money to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.89%
30 Days$ 0-9.28%
60 Days$ 0+5.80%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Milk Money

Milk Money (MM) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MM in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Milk Money (MM) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Milk Money could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Milk Money will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MM price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Milk Money Price Prediction.

What is Milk Money (MM)

Milk Money token functions as a liquidity engine designed to support emerging and high-potential projects. Unlike passive meme coins or static stores of value, it is actively deployed into Dynamic Liquidity Market Maker (DLMM) strategies through a proprietary, custom-built bot. Treasury capital is strategically allocated across DLMM pools selected for their strong fundamentals, rapidly growing communities, early-stage potential with asymmetric upside, and opportunities to capture sustainable trading fees. Deployment is managed through a set of proven strategies, including gap fill for complete price coverage with minimal inefficiency, one-sided provision for DCA-style directional exposure, market cap and price range positioning for capital-efficient alignment with project growth phases, and trailing stop with risk management for automated rebalancing and exit conditions. By adapting dynamically to evolving market conditions, these strategies ensure that the treasury remains efficient, growth-oriented, and protected against downside risk.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Milk Money (MM) Resource

Official Website

About Milk Money

What is Milk Money's current price?

Milk Money trades at ₹0.029675334983777175000, reflecting a price movement of 2.89% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of MM?

With a market cap of ₹29644725.0992206545000, MM is ranked #5287 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Milk Money generate daily?

It recorded ₹-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of MM?

There are 999968913.12226 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Milk Money fluctuated between ₹0.02765724967451985000 and ₹0.030353447765545520000, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Milk Money compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₹0.17286006783186680000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence MM?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Market-Making Solution,Trading Bots category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does MM behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Milk Money

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:51:33 (UTC+8)

Milk Money (MM) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Milk Money

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002600
$0.00000000002600$0.00000000002600

+685.49%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06571
$0.06571$0.06571

+557.10%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05125
$0.05125$0.05125

+412.50%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001310
$0.00000001310$0.00000001310

+203.24%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000007028
$0.0000007028$0.0000007028

+134.26%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.