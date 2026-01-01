Milk Money Price Today

The live Milk Money (MM) price today is $ 0, with a 2.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current MM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MM.

Milk Money currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 328,311, with a circulating supply of 999.97M MM. During the last 24 hours, MM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0019144, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MM moved -0.01% in the last hour and -14.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Milk Money (MM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 328.31K$ 328.31K $ 328.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 328.31K$ 328.31K $ 328.31K Circulation Supply 999.97M 999.97M 999.97M Total Supply 999,968,913.12226 999,968,913.12226 999,968,913.12226

