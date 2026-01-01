Which blockchain network does minotaur run on?

minotaur operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of SN112?

The token is priced at ₹137.253632550600000, marking a price movement of -6.69% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does minotaur belong to?

minotaur falls under the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Bittensor Ecosystem,Bittensor Subnets category. This classification helps investors compare SN112 with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of minotaur?

Its market capitalization is ₹158219576.4149164875000, placing the asset at rank #3198. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of SN112 is currently circulating?

There are 1153604.787746838 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for minotaur today?

Over the past day, SN112 generated ₹-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, minotaur fluctuated between ₹135.44766370125000 and ₹148.992430071375000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.