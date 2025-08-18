MLM X Price (MLMX)
+1.46%
+158.25%
--
--
MLM X (MLMX) real-time price is $0.00039343. Over the past 24 hours, MLMX traded between a low of $ 0.00011691 and a high of $ 0.00044658, showing active market volatility. MLMX's all-time high price is $ 0.00044658, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00011691.
In terms of short-term performance, MLMX has changed by +1.46% over the past hour, +158.25% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of MLM X is $ 393.44K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MLMX is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999999.5737165. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 393.44K.
During today, the price change of MLM X to USD was $ +0.00024109.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MLM X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MLM X to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MLM X to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00024109
|+158.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
MLMX is the native utility token of the MLMX Exchange, a U.S.A.-compliant cross-chain platform powered by Solana and backed by Legal X Global LLC. Designed with compliance, utility, and investor protection in mind, $MLMX supports a dynamic ecosystem with regulated financial architecture and innovative trading incentives. $MLMX powers trading fee discounts, referral payouts, and ecosystem benefits across the MLMX Exchange. Built using PayBitPro CEX tech, the platform is fully licensed and records average monthly volumes of $770M–$1B+. Cross-chain compatibility: Supports Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon & more. Fiat on/off-ramp for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and additional currencies. 🔸 Tax Pay-Down Model MLMX aims to launch 30 tokens per year, each with a 2% buy/sell tax. A portion of those taxes gets redirected into the $MLMX ecosystem. 2% of $MLMX transactions flow into $LEGAL (Ethereum), building cascading value and liquidity.
