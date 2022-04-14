MLM X (MLMX) Tokenomics
MLM X (MLMX) Information
MLMX is the native utility token of the MLMX Exchange, a U.S.A.-compliant cross-chain platform powered by Solana and backed by Legal X Global LLC. Designed with compliance, utility, and investor protection in mind, $MLMX supports a dynamic ecosystem with regulated financial architecture and innovative trading incentives.
$MLMX powers trading fee discounts, referral payouts, and ecosystem benefits across the MLMX Exchange.
Built using PayBitPro CEX tech, the platform is fully licensed and records average monthly volumes of $770M–$1B+.
Cross-chain compatibility: Supports Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon & more.
Fiat on/off-ramp for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and additional currencies.
🔸 Tax Pay-Down Model MLMX aims to launch 30 tokens per year, each with a 2% buy/sell tax.
A portion of those taxes gets redirected into the $MLMX ecosystem.
2% of $MLMX transactions flow into $LEGAL (Ethereum), building cascading value and liquidity.
MLM X (MLMX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MLM X (MLMX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MLM X (MLMX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MLM X (MLMX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MLMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MLMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MLMX's tokenomics, explore MLMX token's live price!
MLMX Price Prediction
Want to know where MLMX might be heading? Our MLMX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.