Discover key insights into MLM X (MLMX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MLM X (MLMX) Information

MLMX is the native utility token of the MLMX Exchange, a U.S.A.-compliant cross-chain platform powered by Solana and backed by Legal X Global LLC. Designed with compliance, utility, and investor protection in mind, $MLMX supports a dynamic ecosystem with regulated financial architecture and innovative trading incentives.

$MLMX powers trading fee discounts, referral payouts, and ecosystem benefits across the MLMX Exchange.

Built using PayBitPro CEX tech, the platform is fully licensed and records average monthly volumes of $770M–$1B+.

Cross-chain compatibility: Supports Solana, Ethereum, BSC, Polygon & more.

Fiat on/off-ramp for USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, and additional currencies.

🔸 Tax Pay-Down Model MLMX aims to launch 30 tokens per year, each with a 2% buy/sell tax.

A portion of those taxes gets redirected into the $MLMX ecosystem.

2% of $MLMX transactions flow into $LEGAL (Ethereum), building cascading value and liquidity.