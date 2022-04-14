moheji (MOJ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into moheji (MOJ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

moheji (MOJ) Information Moheji (MOJ) is a utility token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the traditional Japanese “Henohenomoheji” face—a cultural drawing made using hiragana characters. The project aims to blend cultural expression with blockchain technology, promoting simplicity, creativity, and daily use of Web3. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and 6 decimals, MOJ is designed not for speculation, but to encourage accessible blockchain experiences. It emphasizes transparency through open-source code, public token data, and a detailed whitepaper. Moheji’s mission is to bring cultural identity into digital life while building a supportive, community-driven ecosystem. Official Website: https://mohejicoin.github.io/moheji-landing-page/ Buy MOJ Now!

moheji (MOJ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for moheji (MOJ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 4.34K $ 4.34K $ 4.34K Total Supply: $ 999.17M $ 999.17M $ 999.17M Circulating Supply: $ 999.17M $ 999.17M $ 999.17M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.34K $ 4.34K $ 4.34K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about moheji (MOJ) price

moheji (MOJ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of moheji (MOJ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MOJ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MOJ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MOJ's tokenomics, explore MOJ token's live price!

