moheji Price (MOJ)
The live price of moheji (MOJ) today is 0.00001292 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 12.84K USD. MOJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key moheji Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- moheji price change within the day is +2.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.18M USD
During today, the price change of moheji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of moheji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of moheji to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of moheji to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of moheji: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+2.00%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Moheji (MOJ) is a utility token on the Solana blockchain inspired by the traditional Japanese “Henohenomoheji” face—a cultural drawing made using hiragana characters. The project aims to blend cultural expression with blockchain technology, promoting simplicity, creativity, and daily use of Web3. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and 6 decimals, MOJ is designed not for speculation, but to encourage accessible blockchain experiences. It emphasizes transparency through open-source code, public token data, and a detailed whitepaper. Moheji’s mission is to bring cultural identity into digital life while building a supportive, community-driven ecosystem.
