Moonvember Price ($MVB)
The live Moonvember ($MVB) price today is --, with a 0.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current $MVB to USD conversion rate is -- per $MVB.
Moonvember currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,769, with a circulating supply of 37.49M $MVB. During the last 24 hours, $MVB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00679735, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $MVB moved +0.44% in the last hour and +28.47% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Moonvember is $ 25.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $MVB is 37.49M, with a total supply of 37492070.75711034. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.77K.
+0.44%
+0.06%
+28.47%
+28.47%
During today, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Moonvember to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.06%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+33.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-81.56%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Moonvember could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Moonvember is a community-led meme coin on Solana, founded on resilience, transparency, and collective vision. Launched in November 2023, the original team held 60% of the total supply, which they burned entirely before contributing their remaining coins to the liquidity pool, permanently locking it, and burning the keys. Shortly after, the team abandoned the coin, leaving it dormant in the Solana ecosystem. In October 2024, the community reignited Moonvember.
What is the real-time price of Moonvember today?
The live price of Moonvember stands at ₹0.0614804432371334770000, moving 0.06% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for $MVB?
$MVB has traded between ₹0.06075693242935784000 and ₹0.0630514952768748602000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Moonvember showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is $MVB currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests $MVB is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Moonvember?
With a market cap of ₹2316043.47895284346000, Moonvember is ranked #9314, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has $MVB seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Moonvember compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹0.6109262346874193990000, while the ATL is ₹0.0394515613755423430000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence $MVB's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (37492070.75711034 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
