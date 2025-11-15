Moonvember is a community-led meme coin on Solana, founded on resilience, transparency, and collective vision. Launched in November 2023, the original team held 60% of the total supply, which they burned entirely before contributing their remaining coins to the liquidity pool, permanently locking it, and burning the keys. Shortly after, the team abandoned the coin, leaving it dormant in the Solana ecosystem. In October 2024, the community reignited Moonvember.