Most Wanted Price ($WANTED)
The live price of Most Wanted ($WANTED) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.77K USD. $WANTED to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Most Wanted Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Most Wanted price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $WANTED to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $WANTED price information.
During today, the price change of Most Wanted to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Most Wanted to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Most Wanted to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Most Wanted to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+10.17%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.47%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Most Wanted: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$WaNTeD is a unique meme token project that blends a police meta, humor, satire, and education within the cryptocurrency space. Our very own in-house Solana Police Department work around the clock creating entertaining content, such as memes, wanted posters featuring trading mishaps of influencers, and humorous commentary on market trends.
