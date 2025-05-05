Move Dollar Price (MOD)
The live price of Move Dollar (MOD) today is 0.996572 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.53M USD. MOD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Move Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Move Dollar price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.54M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MOD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOD price information.
During today, the price change of Move Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Move Dollar to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Move Dollar to USD was $ -0.0019541780.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Move Dollar to USD was $ -0.006488258517559.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ -0.0019541780
|-0.19%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006488258517559
|-0.64%
Discover the latest price analysis of Move Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
-0.00%
-0.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MOD is Thala's native stablecoin. Move Dollar, or MOD, is an Aptos-native stablecoin used to transact, facilitate, and interact with various other DeFi protocols in the ecosystem, while acting as a store of value, a medium of exchange, and a unit of account. MOD is an over-collateralized, yield-bearing stablecoin backed by a basket of on-chain assets. Its diverse collateral base of liquid staked derivatives, liquidity pool tokens, deposit receipt tokens, and RWAs ensures its decentralized, censorship-resistant nature without compromising capital efficiency.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MOD to VND
₫26,224.79218
|1 MOD to AUD
A$1.5446866
|1 MOD to GBP
￡0.747429
|1 MOD to EUR
€0.87698336
|1 MOD to USD
$0.996572
|1 MOD to MYR
RM4.25536244
|1 MOD to TRY
₺38.32815912
|1 MOD to JPY
¥144.32355704
|1 MOD to RUB
₽82.64571596
|1 MOD to INR
₹84.23026544
|1 MOD to IDR
Rp16,337.24328768
|1 MOD to KRW
₩1,395.75888032
|1 MOD to PHP
₱55.309746
|1 MOD to EGP
￡E.50.55609756
|1 MOD to BRL
R$5.6306318
|1 MOD to CAD
C$1.37526936
|1 MOD to BDT
৳121.4821268
|1 MOD to NGN
₦1,602.19877012
|1 MOD to UAH
₴41.4573952
|1 MOD to VES
Bs87.698336
|1 MOD to PKR
Rs280.95357824
|1 MOD to KZT
₸516.08477592
|1 MOD to THB
฿32.9865332
|1 MOD to TWD
NT$30.60472612
|1 MOD to AED
د.إ3.65741924
|1 MOD to CHF
Fr0.81718904
|1 MOD to HKD
HK$7.723433
|1 MOD to MAD
.د.م9.22825672
|1 MOD to MXN
$19.51287976